Career Advance Colorado will offer free training for in-demand jobs at community and technical schools across the state. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — State leaders are taking action to help curb Colorado’s critical workforce shortages.

On Tuesday, Governor Jared Polis, in partnership with the Colorado Community College System, announced the launch of Career Advance Colorado.

“Closing these workforce gaps is one of biggest challenges we face as a state, but it’s also one of our greatest opportunities,” Polis said in a video released online.

The new program will offer free training for in-demand jobs at community and technical schools across the state.

Colorado ranks the 32nd most challenging state in the U.S. for employers to fill open positions according to the Colorado Talent Pipeline Report.

Joe Garcia, Colorado Community College System chancellor, said the need for skilled workers has grown.

“It’s important to the entire state because we all need health care workers, we all need police officers, firefighters, we need it specialists, but we don’t have enough,” Garcia said.

Garcia said this program will not only benefit students but the entire state workforce.

“It will serve the students because they’ll get a credential at no cost, a high-demand credential,” Garcia said. “It’ll help employers because they’ll be able to fill the jobs with skilled workers and it’ll help our state develop a competitive workforce.”

The program is funded through House Bill 23-1246, dedicating $38.6 million to fully cover tuition, course materials and other fees in high-demand areas like early childhood education, nursing, firefighting, forestry and construction.

“We want students to know they can come and get a credential that will allow them to get those jobs, and they can get it at no cost and in a short time,” Garcia said.

The program will start in the fall. To enroll, Garcia said students must apply to their college of choice and submit applications for financial aid.