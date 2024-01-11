DENVER (KDVR) — My Spark Denver is billed as a first-of-its-kind program in the country, aiming to help low-income students.

The pilot program launched for the 2023-24 school year. It gives $1,000 to low-income Denver Public Schools families with middle schoolers to spend on participating programs.

“The research on afternoon and summer is pretty clear. These experiences are really good for their wellbeing, really good for their academic engagement, are really good for their ability to connect and have a sense of belonging,” said Angie McPhaul, with Gary Community Ventures.

The group, along with Denver and Mile High United Way, launched the pilot program to show what’s possible when money doesn’t stop kids from participating in activities outside of school.

Denver is funding $3.5 million for My Spark. Gary Community Ventures is funding an additional $1.5 million.

There are 1,000 students enrolled in My Spark, but more students are being accepted. They are also accepting applications for interested programs.

After the pilot’s first year, organizers will review My Spark to develop a potential long-term plan.

For more information about the program, visit My Spark’s website.