DENVER (KDVR) — Just as respiratory illness season is ramping up, there is a new program in Colorado helping emergency departments be better prepared for pediatric patients.

Swedish Medical Center in Englewood is the first in the Denver metro to get the new pediatric verification.

The hospital was already caring for kids in the ER, but now it is verified as “Pediatric Advanced” by the Colorado Pediatric Preparedness for the Emergency Room Program, or COPPER.

“We feel proud that we can supply that type of high-level pediatric care,” said Dr. Nick Tsipis, medical director of the emergency department.

Pediatric ERs were full during RSV surge

During last year’s surge of RSV cases, Tsipis said the pediatric wards and ERs were full across the state.

“That experience really accelerated the work to make sure that we were as prepared as possible to take care of kids when there was a surge of patients like that,” he said.

The staff went through additional training and set up new procedures.

“A year ago, we did not have a pediatric team,” Shanaya Sharpe said. The charge nurse put together a team of 26 people. There’s continuing education to make sure they always have the most up-to-date information and technology available.

According to the COPPER program, nearly 70% of kids seeing emergency care are cared for at emergency departments that see fewer than 15 pediatric patients a day.

Sharpe hopes this verification gives parents confidence in their facility.

“This certification really shows that Swedish is ready to take care of kids, and hopefully that gives the reassurance to parents that we are here, open doors, open arms, and we would love to take care of them as well as their families,” Sharpe said.

Over time, other hospitals across the state will seek this verification as well.