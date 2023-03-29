DENVER (KDVR) — A new plan from the Colorado Department of Transportation and Energy called for a drastic increase in the number of electric vehicles in Colorado in the not-too-far future.

The Colorado Electric Vehicle Plan envisions 2 million electric cars and SUVs on Colorado roads by 2035. That’s just 12 years away.

The plan also calls for 1,700 public fast-charging ports to be installed around the state. Almost 6,000 level-2 chargers would also be deployed.

The charging grid has been one of the greatest challenges for current EV owners.

The plan also envisions that 30% of all truck sales be electric by the year 2030. Some in the trucking industry said that number is not feasible.

Currently, there are 70,000 electric vehicles registered in Colorado. That’s only 2% of all the vehicles in the state.

Gov. Jared Polis said the goals are possible if state lawmakers continue to offer incentives and tax credits to people buying EVs.