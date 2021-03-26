New photos: Injuries caused by accused King Soopers Shooter during high school fight

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The FOX31 Problem Solvers have obtained new photographs showing the injuries caused by the accused King Soopers shooter during a high school fight.

The photos show a boy who suffered a swollen eye and a bruised and bloody face after Ahmad Alissa repeatedly struck him in the head in 2017.

Alissa told authorities he had been the victim of racial bullying weeks earlier, but the beating victim said he did not know why Alissa struck him because the two previously had been friends.

The victim’s family released this statement to KDVR: “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and the community of the senseless domestic attack in Boulder. While the community searches for answers to why and how, the family of (victim’s name redacted), the victim of an Assault by Alissa in 2017, wishes to clear the record. As corroborated by the police investigation and independent investigation consisting of over 30 interviews from witnesses regarding the Assault for which Alissa was convicted, (victim’s name redacted) never bullied Alissa or used any racial slur. The attack was unprovoked. Alissa plead guilty to 3rd degree assault and we stand by that conviction.”

Prior to the incident, Alissa told another student that he wanted to beat the “s—t” out of the other student.