New partnership formed to catch animal abusers

DENVER (KDVR) — A new partnership is aimed at protecting animals across the state. Our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers have teamed up with Colorado Animal Protectors to increase rewards for animal abuse and neglect cases.

The cases are heartbreaking and all too frequent. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said about 10% of its cases are animal abuse cases.

Their latest alert, just released, asks for help identifying the people who dropped off a severely injured dog at the Denver Animal Shelter in a night drop kennel on April 18 just before 6 p.m. The dog had to be euthanized due to the extent of his injuries.

“We think it’s senseless. Why should people take out their frustrations or whatever it is, on helpless animals that can’t speak for themselves. It does break our hearts. That’s one of the reasons we wanted to get involved in a rewards program to help stop it,” said Roland Halpern, Executive Director of Colorado Animal Protectors.

The nonprofit organization has just started a partnership with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers to boost the reward funds in these cases. In the latest case, they are offering up to $3,000 for information.

“Roland and his group have done such a great job on the awareness program. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers does a great job on receiving tips. Last year alone, we received over 600 tips on animal cruelty,” Michael Mills, President of Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said.

They both say taking animal abusers off the streets will make our communities safer for everyone.

“There’s a very strong link between animal cruelty and cruelty towards partners, the elderly, children. a very confirmed link. we think it’s important to protect the animals, but in protecting the animals, we are also preventing future cruelty and injury to adults and children and others,” Halpern said.

They say it’s not only about the money. It’s about doing the right thing.

“Most people who call in tips on animal abuse cases don’t care about the rewards. They’d rather give more, so the fund is actually grown over the years. This new partnership with cap will bring even more awareness and bring two organizations together,” Mills said.

If you have a tip about an animal abuse case featured by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, their tip line is 720-913-STOP. You don’t have to use your name, and could be eligible for a cash reward.