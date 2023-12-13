DENVER (KDVR) — There’s a new restaurant with a raw bar and small plates menu opening in Aurora in late December.

Food & Wine Best New Chefs Caroline Glover and Nelson Harvey are adding to their restaurant family. The pair also owns a modern American restaurant called Annette in Aurora.

The new restaurant is called Traveling Mercies, and the backbone of the menu is seafood, particularly oysters. The restaurant also takes pride in the bar and specifically pairs the meals with cocktails.

New restaurant opening in Aurora (Photo credit: Traveling Mercies)

New restaurant opening in Aurora (Photo credit: Traveling Mercies)

While the go-to wine pairings are always an option, this restaurant makes rum-based cocktails that complement the seafood.

The bar also specializes in other cocktails like the “Traveling Mercies Martini” with Kyro Finnish Gin, Manzanilla sherry, tarragon absinthe and preserved lemon olive oil.

Aside from oysters, the restaurant also plates comforting classics like wedge salads and a seasonal rice pudding, along with small plates like its soft egg with tonnato or mussel escabeche toast.

The restaurant plans to open on Dec. 22. The restaurant is open from Tuesday through Sunday, but you won’t be able to make a reservation, it’s walk-ins only.

You can find the restaurant at 2501 Dallas St., #311 in Aurora.