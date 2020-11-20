New outdoor dining space at 4 Denver restaurants

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) is helping four local restaurants expand outdoor dining areas, officials announced Friday.

Kahlos, La Chilanga, Tacos Acapulco and EastFax received help with site planning, construction, and buying roofing, patio tables, chairs, lighting, and heaters to create the new outdoor space.

“A little funding certainly goes a long way for these local restaurants, especially in communities that need relief the most,” said Eulois Cleckley, DOTI Executive Director and NACTO Vice President. “With Denver’s COVID-19 restrictions recently tightening to help curb its transmission, this funding couldn’t come at a more perfect time.”

DOTI utilized a $25,000 grant from the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO) to pay for the outdoor dining expansion.

The NACTO was created for communities hit hard by COVID-19, according to DOTI.

Denver restaurants can also seek help from a new assistance fund, stemming from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, that provides $435,000 to help restaurant and bar owners that incurred costs for creating new or expanded outdoor seating areas due to indoor capacity limits and social distancing requirements.