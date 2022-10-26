AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — As fentanyl deaths continue to soar in Colorado, a new outpatient opioid treatment center is opening in Aurora.

Community Medical Services will open its doors on Friday at 14300 E. Exposition Avenue.

The center will offer medications like methadone in combination with counseling and peer support. There are dozens of these facilities across the country, but this will be the first in Colorado.

“The problem here is vast,” said Christina Boudreau, the CMS program manager. She and her colleagues know that drug overdoses in the state are on the rise.

“Fentanyl is the number one killer out on the street. It’s much stronger than heroin, and a lot of times it’s mixed into other drugs that people don’t even realize,” said Patrick Sullivan, the outreach lead for the center.

Sullivan was once a patient at a CMS facility when he needed help to stop using heroin and pills.

“I had to use every day or else I didn’t feel well. I was what we call dope sick where I would wake up and be nauseous, and have body aches, and that meant I had to use again to not feel like that anymore,” Sullivan said.

He says methadone stopped his sickness and cravings, and CMS helped him get his life back.

“These medications really help people,” he said.

Center leaders say the goal is to expand access to treatment. They don’t want transportation or payment to be a barrier.

The center will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

“Individuals can come right in. No appointment is necessary. All they have to do is show up,” Boudreau said.

CMS will hold an open house on Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.