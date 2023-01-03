AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A recently opened facility to help people with opioid abuse is already seeing a large number of patients.

Community Medical Services, in Aurora, opened in late October. Officials say they have already seen 100 patients walk through their doors.

The medication-assisted facility is for people aged 18 and and older.

Operations Director Jesus Godina said simply admitting to a problem can be a difficult first step, pointing to “the stigma and stereotype of someone who is suffering with opioid-use disorder.”

Community Medical Services is located at Exposition Avenue and Sable Boulevard in Aurora.