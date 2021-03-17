New national suicide prevention number to launch next summer

DENVER (KDVR) — A new three-digit phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 9–8-8, will launch next summer, the Colorado Department of Human Services, Office of Behavioral Health (OBH) announced on Wednesday.

“After a record-breaking year for the Colorado Crisis Line, we know Coloradans are seeking mental health and substance use support at elevated levels,” said Robert Werthwein, director of OBH. “We are eager to work with our partners to roll out 9-8-8 and make these critical services even easier to access.”

The 9-8-8 Implementation Planning Committee was created on July 16, 2020, to establish rules for 9-8-8 to connect Americans in crisis with suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors.

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs help dealing with one, call 1-844-493-TALK (8255) or text TALK to 38255 to speak to a trained professional. Learn more at coloradocrisisservices.org