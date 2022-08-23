LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — The owners of a new clinic in Lone Tree hope the facility will offer patients depression treatments that are not widely available.

The Rose NeuroSpa will offer treatments like transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS for short. According to the Mayo Clinic, it is a noninvasive procedure that uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain to improve symptoms of depression.

John Tartz, owner of Rose NeuroSpa, said his own family’s tragedy with mental health inspired the clinic’s opening. His daughter, Morgan Rose, died at 20 years old after battling depression and anxiety, then drug addiction.

“We looked for the best physicians. We got her on antidepressants. We put her in therapy. We did everything we possibly could to get her better,” Tartz said.

Her loss put the Tartz family on a new path to creating a space to help those in need of mental health care.

“Since then, we have found treatments that we believe will help people, that I wish we would have known about when my daughter was alive,” Tartz said.

They have also launched the Morgan Rose Foundation. Money raised will help people who do not have the means to pay for treatment. Visit the clinic’s website for more information.