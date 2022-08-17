ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado nonprofit that focuses on providing mental health services coupled with rescue animals is honoring the victims of the Boulder King Soopers shooting Wednesday.

Animal Assisted Therapy Programs of Colorado is dedicating a gazebo at its Arvada facility to the 10 people who were shot and killed at a Boulder King Soopers in March of 2021. The organization offers behavioral health services to the community and focuses on serving low-income families and children with the help of 30 rescued animals.

Friends and family of one of the victims, Tralona Bartkowiak, helped spearhead the project to assist those impacted by the shooting to cope in the aftermath. Supporting, loving, charismatic and compassionate are just some of the adjectives those who knew Bartkowiak used to describe her.

Bartkowiak’s friends and family will join the organization in planting 10 rose bushes to honor the victims of the shooting Wednesday.

