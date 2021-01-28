New mask project provides free face coverings for students

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Outdoor Recreation Office (OREC) will be providing about 4,000 free face coverings for some Colorado schools.

The partnership with OREC, The North Face, Phunkshun Wear, Colorado Creative Industries and the Mile High Workshop creates job training opportunities and supports Colorado businesses to make the face-coverings.

“This unique partnership brings together government, businesses and nonprofits to address a real need and help provide out-of-work individuals with training and job opportunities and improve public health, while simultaneously supporting outdoor recreation manufacturers,” said OREC Director Nathan Fey.

The Mile High Workshop is making the masks while providing job training.

Funding for the program comes from a Explore Fund grant, which is part of The North Face. Hornwood Inc. donated the fabric and Phunkshun Wear provided additional components for the masks.

“It was an honor to work alongside the other parties involved in this initiative, working together to provide masks for those in need during this difficult time,” said Jason Badgley, CEO of Phunksun Wear. “It was inspiring to see how passionate each party is about this project and how proud our staff was for Phunkshun Wear to be involved.”

Nine school districts across Colorado with the most free or reduced lunch rates will receive the masks.

The project adds to the masks delivered by the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center for all Colorado schools.