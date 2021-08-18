New luxury dog kennel combats kennel cough with UV technology

LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — Dog owners will now have another option when it comes to boarding their pets.

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Motel is opening their location in Lone Tree this month. The pet hotel boasts a 10,000-square-foot indoor space for their furry guests, with a 5,000-square-foot outdoor space.

The hotel also offers a ventilation system aimed to lower the chance of dogs contracting kennel cough. Kennel cough is the airborne bacterial infection called Bordetella. Bordetella often affects dogs in crowded spaces, like kennels.

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Motel has installed a hospital-grade HVAC system to circulate air multiple times hourly. The hotel also installed “PetAirapy” UV air purification units in areas with a large number of dogs.

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Motel is now open, and able to take up to 180 dogs.