BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County residents have added reassurance thanks to the opening of the new Lefthand Fire Protection District station.

The facility will provide fire mitigation and emergency response to those in one of the most fire-prone areas of the state.

Firefighters had been working from an old construction trailer and even from home for years. This welcome new home base will provide them with a new edge against the threat of fire.

Austin Blood lost his home in the Calwood Fire in 2020.

“When I walked out of that house I didn’t even have a toothbrush,” he said.

Blood told FOX31 seeing the new station instills a sense of hope for all who live in mountain areas in Boulder County. “Now we know we can move faster, quicker,” Blood said.

The new $3.5 million facility was paid for without a mill levy, but through a construction fund, state grant, lease purchase and community fundraising.

Forty-four firefighters now have a space to call their own that includes a modern gathering area, kitchen, six dorm rooms and training facilities. The equipment area has extensive storage space for vehicles and fire mitigation tools.

Chief Chris O’Brien told FOX31 “having this allows us to have the capacity for our firefighters to be able to rest.”

O’Brien says the ability for firefighters to recover is crucial to a successful operation.

“On the Calwood Fire, a lot of our folks worked far more than 24 hours on the first operational period. So the ability to come back to the station, be able to put their feet up, put their head down, get some sleep, to have a shower is important,” he said.

Woodland Dispatch Captain Ramesh Jones told FOX31 the facility is an important part of saving lives and property.

“You are not just coming off the call and carrying whatever baggage that call has home with you, and you can talk to firefighters, like the guys behind me, just a place that we can all hang out and bond together,” he said.

A memorial wall and message area sit behind the station, expressing heartfelt thanks from donors and others who owe so much to these brave and committed first responders.

O’Brien told FOX31 it serves as daily inspiration to all.

“It’s a nice place for the firefighters to remember that we’re part of a legacy and what we do now will be part of a legacy for the future,” he said.

