New law expands cannabis-based medicine at schools starting in the fall

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis signed a new law Wednesday expanding access and use of cannabis-based medicine in schools.

This law will take effect in the fall. School boards will be required to implement policies that allow for the storage and administration of non-smokable cannabis-based medicine by school personnel on school grounds.

This ultimately removes the authority that school principals currently have to permit — or not — the storage and administration on school grounds of non-smokable cannabis-based medicine, which is used to treat seizures and other ailments.

Any school staffer who may be uncomfortable performing these duties can remove themselves, but officials cannot withdraw entire schools from the law.

As the legislature expands access to cannabis for school-aged patients, it may also look to restrict certain products.

A bill to more closely regulate high-potency THC products and limit access by children is expected to be introduced in the coming days.