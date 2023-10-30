DENVER (KDVR) — New Kids On The Block is coming back to Denver, but they aren’t kids anymore.

The band became popular in the late 1980s to 1990s with top hits like “Hangin’ Tough” and “Step By Step.” The group started out in Boston and turned into a sensation with sold-out shows and more than 80 million albums sold worldwide.

The band dismembered in 1994 but came back to record a 2008 album. On Nov. 3, they are releasing a revamped version of their 2008 album “The Block Revisited” to celebrate their 15-year return to the music scene.

Next summer, the band is hitting 40 cities, including Denver. The 1990s crew is all returning with Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan and Danny. Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff will be joining along for the ride.

The band will perform at Ball Arena on June 28, 2024. Presale tickets start on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 12 p.m. until Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10 p.m. for Fan Club and CITI members.