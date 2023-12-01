DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Regional Council of Governments has launched a new interactive map highlighting traffic crashes across the region.

The “Taking Action on Regional Vision Zero” map was released this week with a focus on reducing crashes through collaboration.

“I think it’s going to be a cool learning experience for folks to understand what types of crashes are really occurring in their community,” Emily Kleinfelter said.

Kleinfelter and the regional council spent months and months compiling data into the interactive map. It focuses on four different areas: urban, suburban, rural and limited-access highways.

The data shows a significant difference in crash types based on region, but Kleinfelter said it also highlights some problems with the current infrastructure.

“There are over 15,000 miles of roadways in the Denver region, and 9% of those roadways see over 75% of our serious and fatal crashes,” she said. “Data really helps tell the story of what truly is happening, and helps guide our decisions.”

According to the regional council, traffic deaths increased by 25% in the Denver region between 2018-22. They hope the map allows regional governments to improve infrastructure based on needs in their specific area.

“Folks are able to go in and dig a little deeper to help understand what really is going on in their community and where they can help advocate for change, and also play a part in being a part of the change,” Kleinfelter said.