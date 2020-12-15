New housing options for homeless in Five Points

The campsite would be established next to Sonny Lawson park in Five Points. People have already been camping in the area. Photo by Thomas Gounley.

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver City Council approved the contracts to fund the Legacy Lofts project on Monday night.

The Legacy Lofts, with 98 affordable units and a recuperative care center, is a Colorado Coalition for the Homeless project at 2175 California St. Three contracts totaling $4.1 million will fund the nine-story project.

“The solution to homelessness is housing, and we’re proud to partner once again with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless to fund safe, secure housing with access to services,” said Britta Fisher, executive director of Denver’s Department of Housing Stability. “Legacy Lofts is indeed a legacy project that will make a critical difference in helping to exit individuals from homelessness and to establish stability in their lives.”

The Legacy Lofts will provide studio and one-bedroom income-restricted units. People earning 30% of the area median income (AMI) or less will qualify for the units.

The 75 beds and medical recuperative care center for the homeless was also approved by the city council. The $797,101 in funding comes from a federal Community Development Block Grant program.

Denver currently has 1,808 affordable units at 23 sites under construction. More than 900 additional units are being planned, according to city council.

Legacy Lofts will be two blocks from the RTD L line and the 44 bus stop, adjacent to the Stout Street Health Center.