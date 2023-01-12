DENVER (KDVR) — The 74th General Assembly is now underway at the Colorado State Capitol.

Once again, democrats have complete control of both chambers and even built on their majorities after the November elections.

So, what can republicans get done in the new session with only a handful of seats in each chamber? We asked the new House Minority Leader, Rep. Mike Lynch (R-Wellington), on our political program Colorado Point of View.

Rep. Lynch said affordability is the top priority for republicans this session. It is also an issue democrats want to tackle during the session.

“Far too many people are struggling amidst the rising cost of living in our state,” new Speaker of the House, Rep. Julie McCluskie (D-Dillon), said during her address to the house on Monday.

“This year, we will redouble our efforts to make Colorado more affordable by reducing the costs of a family’s largest expenses, often housing, health care, and child care.”

But Rep. Lynch does not agree with some of the recent laws passed by democrats, including the new law that requires stores to begin selling only cage free eggs by 2025.

“There’s all kinds of big things, when we go down to the capitol, we think we’re going to solve, but when you double the price of eggs, you start getting people’s attention,” Rep. Lynch said.

The cost of housing is also a major issue both sides want to tackle in this session. Rep. Lynch said there are now too many taxes and regulations on housing, making it unaffordable in Colorado.

“It’s thousands of dollars before you can get a house out of the ground. And then these new green initiatives that are impacted from the state that start to get into local rules and regulations,” Rep. Lynch said.

A handful of republicans bucked the tradition of unanimously voting for the new House Speaker, regardless of party, and nominated Rep. Scott Bottoms, (R-Colorado Springs). Rep. Lynch did not break that tradition but did receive criticism for that decision from former State Rep. Dave Williams. Despite that, Rep. Lynch said there is no division between house republicans.

“We’re going to disagree with each other on certain issues, but not to the extent when Rep. Williams was there,” Rep. Lynch said. “The Speaker has been generous and saying she wants our voices to be heard. We still represent 40 percent of the state.”

You can watch the full interview with new House Minority Leader, Rep. Mike Lynch, on Colorado Point of View Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Channel 2.