New greenway opens in northeast Denver

DENVER (KDVR) – A project to fix flooding problems in two of Denver’s neighborhoods has brought about a dramatic change, the City of Denver announced on Thursday.

The 39th Avenue Greenway is now open, replacing pavement with a 12-acre park and greenway. Construction began in 2018.

“This facility was built to help us manage stormwater in this part of town,” Nancy Kuhn, Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said.

The greenway is located where East 39th Avenue and Franklin Street intersect, near the Cole neighborhood’s boundary with River North.

“We have improved mobility with a biking and walking trail, we have new pedestrian bridges, we’ve widened the vehicular bridges so bikes can come through,” Kuhn said.

The greenway is touted as much more than a state of the art stormwater improvement project.

“This is a neighborhood-informed green space that will be a phenomenal amenity for the residents here in the neighborhood. More than that, what the DOTI project team and community have put together here is a great example of using the latest techniques and best practices for capturing and controlling stormwater in a way that provides multiple community, environmental and public health benefits,” said Mayor Michael B. Hancock.

Not only is the new greenway supposed to affectively move stormwater to the Platte River, it will actually clean the water as well.

“The vegetation and plantings in this channel help filtrate the water as it comes through,” Kuhn said.

Features of the greenway:

12 acres of new recreational open space

1.6-mile biking/walking trail from Blake Street to Jackson Street

Two new nature play areas

Two new pedestrian bridges (at High and Gilpin Streets)

A new vehicular bridge across the greenway at Williams Street with dedicated space for bikes

New community garden

Multiple shade structures

Plaza/specialty seating areas

Denver’s first official shared street for walking, biking and low speed travel by car

Specialty lighting to enhance safety and night use