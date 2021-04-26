New fund provides e-bike libraries for essential workers

DENVER (KDVR) — A library supplying 70 electric bikes for income qualified essential workers in Denvers’s Sun Valley, Globeville, Elyria and Swansea neighborhoods is slated to be available this summer.

The e-bike library is the first initiative to be funded by the Climate Protection Fund, which was approved by Denver voters last November.

“E-bikes are an easy access, low emission mobility option that makes it convenient to get to jobs or run errands in your neighborhood,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said. “I’m also proud that this program will be focusing on our under-resourced neighborhoods and Denver’s critical essential workers, especially as the city emerges from the COVID-19 crisis.”

The e-bike libraries will be set up in different affordable housing communities around the city, including Denver Housing Authorities.

“This exciting pilot program not only gives affordable and equitable access of e-bikes to the residents of Sun Valley, but also improves air quality and provides neighborhood families, students, and essential workers with economical transportation options,” said Denver Housing Authority’s Executive Director, David Nisivoccia.

The e-bikes will be manufactured by a local Denver company called FattE-Bikes that is located in the Sun Valley neighborhood.

“I’ve always used my bike to commute to work and for errands, and now with the e-bike I will be able to go longer and further and just about anywhere without showing up exhausted or sweaty,” said Darnell Robinson, a current bike library member from Northeast Park Hill.