New food options at Empower Field at Mile High

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos and Aramark Sports and Entertainment rolled out an array of new food options available at Empower Field at Mile High.

One major addition is the Downtown Mile High food hall concept in Section 127 including the Cherry Cricket, Wild Taco Tacos and Osteria Marco, plus a full-service bar with Breckenridge Distillery products.

Some of the new dishes available are:

OZO meatball sub: plant-based protein meatball simmered in chunky marinara sauce, served with two types of cheese.

Boulder sausage hot link: Simply crafted, minimally processed with only pork and spices.

Mile High hot chicken sandwich: Local version includes a housemade hot sauce made from Colorado peaches and spicy habanero. (Available in Sections 303 and 342)

Hot tots with chicken: Chef Frank Bonanno brings his Capitol Hill restaurant concept to Mile High with these spicy tater tots topped with crispy chicken available in Section 119.

Other new options from 505 Southwestern are the monster chicken nachos and Denver cheesesteak. Ozo plant-based burgers and other Boulder Sausage options are available throughout the stadium.

“Empower Field at Mile High is always looking at unique and innovative ways to improve the gameday experience,” Empower Field at Mile High General Manager Jay Roberts said. “We are excited to share upgraded concessions concepts with our fans while continuing to implement the use of A.I. and additional technology to ensure a smooth and fun stadium experience.”

The upgraded technology added to improve and speed up service can be found throughout the stadium.