WASHINGTON D.C. (KDVR) — The Environmental Protection Agency is offering members of the public the chance to keep their finger on the pulse, so to speak, of environmental enforcement and compliance occurrences within their communities.

According to the EPA, ECHO Notify was made available on Tuesday to anyone who has an email address. The service is aimed at keeping its subscribers informed on updates to environmental enforcement and compliance activities, as well as related violations that impact their immediate community.

“As more people play an active role in protecting their neighborhoods from pollution, [the] EPA has developed ECHO Notify so that finding updates on environmental enforcement and compliance activities is as easy as checking your email,” Michael S. Regan, an administrator at the EPA said.

To begin receiving these customized digital newsletters, you must first sign up on the ECHO Notify page within the EPA’s website. There, you will be prompted to create an account, during which you will indicate which geographical locations, or specific facilities of interest, you want to receive weekly updates on.

Additionally, you will have to choose the type of compliance and enforcement information that you want to remain routinely informed on.

Statutes ECHO Notify provides info on

Clean Air Act

Clean Water Act

Resource Conservation and Recovery Act

Safe Drinking Water Act

Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act

Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act

Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act

Marine Protection, Research, and Sanctuaries Act

Toxic Substances Control Act

A thorough tutorial video published on the EPA’s YouTube channel is certain to get you through the simple sign-up process that ends with you being better armed, informationally, to help keep local businesses or institutes in check.

“We’ve also seen that increased transparency leads to stronger deterrence of environmental violations. As more people play an active role in protecting their neighborhoods from pollution,” Regan said.

According to the EPA, these newsletters will likely hit subscribers’ inboxes on Sundays and will include hyperlinks to establishments’ Detailed Facility Reports, along with other information related to environmental enforcement.

You can end your subscription at any time, but you should know that they do not send out a newsletter unless there has been an update during the course of the previous week. If there has not been one, the ECHO Notify will refrain from sending an email out that week.

“[The] EPA is committed to empowering communities with the information they need to understand and make informed decisions about their health and the environment,” Regan said.