WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Westminster is testing a new emergency alert system Wednesday morning.

The alert system works by signing up for the notifications through email, text or voice message following disasters, evacuation orders, or shelter in place orders.

The alert system will be tested for Jefferson County, the City and County of Broomfield as well as the City of Westminster.

The exact timing of the alert test has not yet been provided.