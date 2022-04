DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is closing the Interstate 70 eastbound off-ramp to Steele St. as a part of the Central 70 Project.

The closure will begins Thursday at 8 p.m. and will last through mid-summer.

Motorists heading eastbound on I-70 will need to exit at Colorado Blvd, then travel north to 46th N. Avenue, then west on 46th N. Avenue to access Steele Street.

