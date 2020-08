Hanging Lake was mostly spared by the Grizzly Creek Fire. (Credit: US Fire Service)

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) – The Grizzly Creek Fire has been burning for more than two weeks along I-70 between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum, this includes several days of burning around the awe-inspiring hanging lake.

The fire is still burning and growing, but flames have moved far enough away the firefighters were able to put up a drone in the area to get a closer look at the damage.

Watch the video below, or click here if you’re using the KDVR News App.