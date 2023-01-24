CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly has spent nearly three decades working in various roles in the sheriff’s office, and now he will be the one leading it.

“We’re taking a more proactive approach to crime in general,” Weekly said. “My job as the sheriff, when I came in, I’m reassessing all of the commissioned positions. Where do we have those commissions staffed? Are we making the most use out of those staff members?”

Weekly said he already dissolved a seven-person unit dedicated to crime patterns and rededicated those positions to respond to calls for service, as those calls increase county-wide.

Douglas County commissioners also approved 27 new sheriff’s deputies, which Weekly hopes will increase visibility across the county and keep up with the growing population.

“Being on the campaign trail, that was of primary importance to the citizens,” Weekly said. “They want to see more marked cars dealing with everyday issues.”

New Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly sits down to discuss his vision for the office. (KDVR)

Traffic enforcement, auto theft big concerns

Traffic enforcement is another priority Weekly wants to focus on after hearing from voters. Out of the 27 new positions, he plans on dedicating two to traffic enforcement. He wants to shift more employees to enforcing speeding in hotspots like Highlands Ranch and Highway 105 to drive down violent crashes.

“Auto theft is a concern as well. Auto theft is the nexus for most crime in most communities. Whether you’re talking robberies or burglaries or drug crimes, a lot of those things revolve around stolen vehicles,” Weekly said.

He added he would be “100% on board” with legislation that would bring stiffer penalties for car thieves.

A focus on mental health, homelessness

Weekly is focused on continuing reforms when it comes to responding to mental health calls and calls concerning homelessness in the county. He wants to further invest resources in both the county’s Community Response Team and the Homeless Engagement, Assistance and Resource Team.

“I think law enforcement has evolved over the years, and I think this is going to be a staple for every responsible law enforcement agency, quite frankly: helping connect these folks with services, minimize the interaction with law enforcement and not criminalize people who need help,” Weekly said.