New dogtors on duty at Children’s Hospital

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Medical Dog Program at Children’s Hospital Colorado has added eight paws to the staff, the hospital announced on Thursday.

Training since their first weeks of life, 2-year-old sibling pups Pringle and Ruffles are ready to get to work. The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at the Anschutz Campus will be Ruffles’ new headquarters, Pringle will help kids at the North Campus in Broomfield.

Medical dogs provide a gentle, calm presence to help patients heal from illness or injury and cope with the stress or anxiety, according to program partners.

Specialized training at the Canine Assistants school allows these dogs special access to most areas of a hospital. The employee dog handlers are part of the team.

Follow the Children’s Hospital medical dogs on Instagram.