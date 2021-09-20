New documents reveal details of previous injury accidents at Glenwood Caverns

DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) — New documents from Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park list several incidents resulting injuries, but the park were never held liable.

The Problem Solvers requested filings of documents from the Colorado Department of Labor of any previous incidents at the the park following the death of a 6-year-old girl last month.

According to the documents the Alpine Coaster at Glenwood Caverns had several injuries including a 10-year-old who was ejected from the ride in 2010. The documents said the young boy’s face was dripping with blood and a few days later the Alpine Coaster failed a speed test.

In another document, a woman who was visiting her daughter from Italy broke her back after she failed to brake. This incident occurred in 2011, but the according to the report, it was determined the driver was at fault for pushing on the acceleration rather than the brakes.

The Problem Solvers also received copies of the ride inspections, these rides are inspected on a yearly basis and have their own internal audits.