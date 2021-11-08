New documents released in Barry Morphew murder case

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Chaffee County judge has released the full file in Barry Morphew’s murder case in the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne.

Barry Morphew is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in Suzanne’s disappearance.

The paperwork obtained by FOX31 uncovers an unfiltered back-and-forth on motions between the prosecution and defense that date back to late spring.

In May, when Morphew was arrested, documents reveal he did not want to take a polygraph, saying that it’s inadmissible and unreliable in court. The defense didn’t think that should be made public.

The defense also claimed the prosecution did not give them access to some key evidence, including a forensic image of Morphew’s cell phone and recordings from a spy pen, which officials say actually belonged to Suzanne. They also say the mountains of paperwork from the prosecution are hindering their preparation.

Documents also detail a dispute over DNA evidence found on Suzanne Morphew’s car glove box, potentially linking an unknown male involved in three sexual assaults in two other states.

The defense argued the prosecution knew about this long before they informed the defense.

A hearing set for Tuesday afternoon will be about some of that evidence and if there were any violations regarding their discovery. There will also be a motion on whether the prosecution violated the court’s order to limit pretrial publicity.

Witness lists for Morphew trial

Something FOX31 also uncovered while reading the documents is the very long list of witnesses, potentially hundreds, for the prosecution.

Many of the addresses have been redacted, but the first two names on this list are clear: Mallory and Macy Morphew, the daughters of both Suzanne and Barry Morphew.

Other witnesses include officials with the FBI, cell phone companies, banks and even Facebook security.

In these new documents, the defense also argues there was a rush to judgment to arrest Barry Morphew, especially since officials have not found Suzanne’s body.

Barry Morphew’s trial is set for May of next year.

See the documents for yourself here.