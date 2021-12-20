New DNA tech could help solve JonBenet Ramsey murder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The infamous murder of JonBenet Ramsey has captured the attention of the nation and police departments for 25 years. Now, new advances in genetic DNA testing technology could help Boulder police crack this perplexing cold case.

JonBenet Ramsey was 6 years old when she was found murdered in her Boulder home on Dec. 26, 1996. Ramsey had been strangled and left with a ransom note found by her parents.

As advancements in DNA technology are made, the Boulder Police Department said its Major Crimes Unit works with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to regularly check new DNA matches.

Police have not said what the new genetic DNA processes are, but they could include databases generated from at-home DNA tests.

According to a release from the City of Boulder, as of December, the BPD has processed more than 1,500 pieces of evidence that have included the analysis of nearly 1,000 DNA samples. CBI has updated over 750 reference samples with the newest DNA technology.

The two key pieces of evidence remain on Ramsey’s underpants and the waistband of her longjohns. As technology continues to advance and databases are regularly updated, BPD hopes to finally close the chapter on this notorious murder.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact the City of Boulder tipline at 303-441-1974.