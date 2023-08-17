DENVER (KDVR) — A new direct international flight is coming to Denver International Airport in 2024.

Thursday, the nation’s third-busiest airport and the world’s seventh-busiest airport has added a new direct flight to its schedule.

Aer Lingus is the national airline of Ireland and was founded in 1936. Each plane is adorned with a shamrock and takes travelers across Europe and the North Atlantic.

Now, the international airline is adding a new direct route to Denver. The airline made the announcement on its Twitter page. Beginning on May 17, 2024, passengers can fly directly from the Mile High City to Dublin, Ireland.

The airline will be flying four times a week, making international travel into Europe a little smoother with fewer connecting flights.

Before Aer Lingus, travelers headed to Ireland had to make at least one connecting stop somewhere in the U.S. Travel time could be up to 15 hours with a layover. Now, a direct flight from Denver to Ireland would take less than 10 hours.

The airline also announced that it will be launching direct service between Minneapolis-St. Paul to Dublin, as well.

A new airline could boost travel at DIA, which is already experiencing record-high traffic.

FOX31’s Data Desk looked into new figures, and DIA is busier than ever. Overall passenger traffic in the first half of 2023 reached an all-time high of more than 36.5 million passengers, 13.6% up from the prior year and 11.8% above the first half of 2019.

Travelers are returning to their international destinations, as well. There were more international passengers through DIA in the first half of 2023 than at any time before. This is a good sign for Aer Lingus as they begin their partnership with Denver.