New digs for the 2021 Denver auto show

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Auto Show will take place this year, but not indoors at the Colorado Convention Center. The parking lot at Elitch Gardens theme park will host the event this year for the first time.

It has been a few years since the Denver Auto Show was held outdoors. Actually, the last time was during the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1919.

“It is close to downtown, easy access to the interstate, we’ve got light rail if anybody does not want to drive a car, and if you’re coming to a car show I would think you want to come in a car,” said Tim Jackson, CEO of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association.

Near the Sea Dragon you will find sedans, next to the Brain Drain you will find battery powered cars, close to the Boomerang you will find Broncos.

Speaking of – the Bronco is, “One of the most popular collector item cars in the country,” Jackson said. “Ford smartly brought it back. The demand is through the roof. They cannot build them fast enough.”

Even though the show is smaller this year, around 200 cars, there is still plenty of car candy to go around.

“The McLarens, or the Lamborghini, including the Lamborghini SUV, or the Aston Martin, and the Alfa Romeos,” said Jackson.

In addition to drooling over the car of your dreams, you can ride in one, too. Like the new Jeep Gladiator at Camp Jeep.

Get comfy, bring sunscreen and check out America’s favorite past time – Well, at least it’s mine.