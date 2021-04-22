New Denver pet license features tags with QR code to help you find your lost pet

DENVER (KDVR) — Have you ever lost a pet? Denver Animal Shelter is now giving out smart technology PetHub ID tags when you license your pet in Denver.

The new tags have a quick response code that stores important, easy to update information like medical history, dietary needs, and microchip and owner contact information, that can be scanned quickly via smartphone in the event that your pet is ever lost.

While regular ID tags and microchips work well, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment says they aren’t always reliable.

DDPHE says owners don’t always keep information on their pet’s ID up to date, adding that contact information on tags can sometimes be hard to read. Microchips also require a special tool, meaning the animal needs to be taken to a shelter or veterinarian before the owner can be located.

A smartphone managed QR code would eliminate those issues.

The City of Denver requires pet owners to license all dogs and cats six months and older within 30 days of moving to the city. Pet owners have the option of purchasing a one-year, three-year, or lifetime license.

To license your pet, visit the Denver Animal Shelter at 1241 W. Bayaud Ave. Denver, CO 80223 or go online to PetData.com.