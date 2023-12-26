BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Investigators are looking into an overdose death in Boulder County involving a drug that could be more deadly than fentanyl.

The drug is a type of opioid called nitazene, and this is the first time it’s been detected in Colorado.

“This is a new nitazene,” said Commander Nick Goldberger, with the Boulder County Drug Task Force. “It hasn’t been seen around except for maybe one other location so far in the Midwest, so it’s not really on the common or designer toxicology screens.”

Nitazene deaths in Boulder County

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office said it’s recorded two nitazene-related deaths since mid-2023, which include one etonitazene intoxication (N-Desethyl etonitazene) and one protonitazene intoxication.

Nitazene has been around for decades but hasn’t been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for consumer use, according to the coroner’s office. They said the recent identification of the etonitazene compound required additional testing from a national research laboratory. Because of its newly identified structure, there is not a lot of research available.

Goldberger said they’re investigating the source of N-Desethyl etonitazene, detected in a recent overdose in Boulder County.

“We highly suspect this is coming from the dark web, which can come from a multitude of different countries or businesses in different countries,” Goldberger said.

According to the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education, this drug can have a potency similar to or greater than fentanyl.

How to prevent overdoses

Michael Davidson, with the Colorado Consortium for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention, said public awareness is key in preventing overdose deaths.

“A lot of people who are at risk of exposure because of drug contamination just never would have thought it was in what they’re taking,” Davidson said.

He said knowing the signs of an overdose and having naloxone on hand, a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose, could make the difference between life and death.

Keep The Party Safe is part of an initiative by the Colorado Consortium for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention to raise awareness and prevent fentanyl overdoses.

Davidson said Keep The Party Safe and its partners will be handing out free naloxone and educating attendees at Decadence in Colorado, a huge New Year’s Eve electronic music festival.

“The message has not changed: These drugs are deadly. If you don’t know where they came from and you don’t have a legitimate reason to take them, don’t do it. They will kill you or harm you,” Goldberger said.

Additional details on both nitazene-related deaths in Boulder County have not been released. Those who spot an overdose are asked to call 911 and use naloxone.