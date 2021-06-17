New Data: Foot traffic in Denver is up 133%

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s a positive sign in Denver’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic: foot traffic is up significantly at area businesses.

When it comes to an increase in foot traffic — businesses, including retail, restaurant and entertainment establishments are doing significantly well compared to other cities across the nation.

According to new data from Zenreach, Denver has seen a 133% increase in foot traffic since the beginning of the new year.

“Having seen it being completely dead during the pandemic and to see what’s happening in LODO now is wonderful. There’s an excitement, there’s a buzz, there’s a number of people and we’re seeing tourists from the world yet again and it’s very good,” said Don Andrews, owner of the LoDo Wellness Center on Wazee Street in Denver.

While Denver is experiencing a 133% increase in foot traffic, the national average is sitting at 44%.

When you hone in on just restaurants and diners, foot traffic in the Mile High City has jumped up by 127% since the beginning of the New Year, compared to 48% nationally.