TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office says fire crews have achieved 100% containment on the High Park Fire.

The fire was first reported on May 12 and burned nearly 1,600 acres over the course of the next 12 days.

TCSO sent out the good news on social media early on Tuesday, May 24, while also thanking fire crews “for all their hard work.”

Evacuation and pre-evacuation orders were lifted on May 19.

Earlier reports showed no structures were damaged by the High Park Fire.

Nearly 200 fire personnel, at times, were on hand to fight the flames. At one point, that personnel included staff from the Woodland Park School District.