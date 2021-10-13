New COVID-19 rules for Jefferson County employees

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR)— Following a surge in COVID-19 cases, Jefferson County will soon require its employees to either get the vaccine, undergo weekly testing or work remote.

The county’s board of public health voted to approve the new measure this week. It takes effect on Nov. 1, and will remain in place until the county logs at least 21 days in the CDC’s low or moderate transmission ranks, according to the county.

Health officials say Jefferson County is considered to be a “high transmission area” by the CDC when it comes to coronavirus cases; between Oct. 1-7 930 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

Under the new regulation, any county employee who shows proof of vaccination will not need to undergo weekly testing.