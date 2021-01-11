New Colorado unemployment portal system met with complaints, frustration

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) launched its new unemployment benefit website on Sunday.

On its first day open for claimants, CDLE had nearly 30,000 requests for payments. However, thousands of Coloradans leaning on benefits from the new COVID-19 federal relief fund could have to wait several more weeks until they’re able to request money and see it hit their bank accounts. The upgraded systems have not yet been reprogrammed to implement PUA and PEUC extensions.

On Tuesday, Cher Haavind with CDLE updated FOX31 on the transition. More than 100,000 people have accessed the new system and 43,000 people have requested their benefits.

“Individuals with regular state unemployment claims are currently able to request and receive benefit payments in MyUI+,” said Haavind. “These individuals have been able to request payment since January 10, 2021.”

The new system continues to be rolled out in several phases. The “Request a Payment” option and appeals launched yesterday with plans to launch the “File a New Claim” option this week. The labor department said it will post on its website and on the MyUI+ page when that function is live.

The new MyUI+ portal is also designed to better answer questions for claimants and guide them through the steps of making a claim, without having to call a representative.

However, on Monday, complaints continue to roll in, as people still aren’t able to speak to a live customer service representative or make an appointment.

“Either I get an answer that there’s nothing that can be done, or get hung up on when I’m waiting an hour and 45 minutes,” said Richard Martinez, who has been unable to get his PEUC benefits for several months.

Martinez said the labor department has an incorrect email address for his account, and despite speaking with a representative last fall about making the change, it’s never been corrected in the system.

“Every time I request help, it says we are sending you information to your e-mail address to rectify situation. I never receive it since they do not have my correct e-mail address on file,” said Martinez. “It’s been almost a complete year without any payment or any way of communicating with them because they have not put my correct information in their system.”

The CDLE currently has 90 agents working in the CSC, plus an additional 28 new hires in training. Its third-party call center has staffed up to 400, and plans are to do an additional hiring in mid-February. Call staff have answered more than 5,000 calls Sunday and more than 5,200 calls Monday.

“MyUI+ provides much more information to a claimant than the former systems,” said Haavind. “Understanding this is a change and all new, a claimant should log in to their account within MyUI+ and spend some time to learn what information is there. The Virtual Assistant is also able to help with questions on claims.”