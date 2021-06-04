New Colorado task force aims to keep kids safer in day cares

DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) has created the Safe Child Care Task Force, which aims to keep kids safe in child-care settings.

With its first public meeting to be held June 10, the task force will begin recommending reforms in child-care settings to keep children safe, inform parents and care providers about licensed and unlicensed care options, and work to help prevent illegal child care.

The task force also will review local laws and regulations, as well as national best practice models, to make recommendations for reforms in Colorado.

Just last month, Aurora police confirmed officers responded to a medical call for a very young child under the age of 1 that resulted in the child’s death. Police have not said yet if there will be criminal charges in this case.

Members of the public can attend all task force meetings. More information about the task force and meeting registration information is available here. Citizens can also subscribe to updates and communications about the task force here.

“Child care providers who are operating illegally and putting children’s lives at risk must be stopped,” said CDHS Executive Director Michelle Barnes in a media statement. “The Safe Child Care Task Force includes experts from across Colorado, and will shape recommendations that keep children safe and help to prevent tragedies from occurring. Families need to know their children are safe in child care, and this task force will help Colorado meet that need.”

Agencies that make up the task force include:

Illuminate Colorado

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) Child Fatality Prevention Systems

Colorado Child Protection Ombudsman

Colorado Association of Family Child Care Homes President

Colorado Parent Coalition

Mile High United Way, representing Family, Friend, and Neighbors (FFN)

Early Childhood Councils

Early Childhood Leadership Commission

Colorado Legislators

Colorado Children’s Campaign

Local Public Health and Law Enforcement

County Human Services

Parents

Colorado Department of Public Safety

CDHS Office of Early Childhood

CDHS Office of Children Youth and Families (OCYF)

CDHS Administrative Review Division (ARD)

Families seeking more information about finding child care can visit coloradoshines.com.