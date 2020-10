New cog railway cars being assembled in Switzerland. / Courtesy The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As work continues on the renovated Cog Railway tracks on Pikes Peak, crews across the ocean are putting together the train’s cars.

The Broadmoor, which owns the railway, shared photos of the train assembly process Monday. The cars are being assembled at Stadler Rail’s facility in Bussnang, Switzerland.

New cog railway cars being assembled in Switzerland. / Courtesy The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway

The railway up Pikes Peak is undergoing a complete overhaul–track, rail cars, depot, and all.

The renovated railroad is set to reopen in May.