New charges against man found guilty of sexually assaulting four women after they left LoDo bars

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced new charges Wednesday against a man who was found guilty in June of targeting young women as they left bars in LoDo. He would offer his victims a ride home but then sexually assault them.

Byron Whitehorn, 53, was charged with sexually assaulting a woman on May 27, 2021.

The district attorney’s office said Whitehorn targeted a woman as she was leaving an establishment at 10th and Broadway in Denver. After offering his victim a ride, Whitehorn is accused of driving the woman to his home where he sexually assaulted her.

Whitehorn is charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of false imprisonment.

The incidents Whitehorn was originally found guilty of on July 17 happened on:

April 9, 2017 : Lodo’s Bar & Grill, 1946 Market St.

: Lodo’s Bar & Grill, 1946 Market St. Oct. 14, 2017 : Jackson’s Lodo, 1520 20th St.

: Jackson’s Lodo, 1520 20th St. Jan. 28, 2018 : Lodo’s Bar & Grill 1946 Market St.

: Lodo’s Bar & Grill 1946 Market St. Dec. 14, 2018: The Ginn Mill, 2041 Larimer St.

Whitehorn is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 27 for sexually assault the four woman in 2017 and 2018.