New CDL training requirements set to impact aspiring Colorado truckers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo (KDVR) — Beginning Monday, those seeking a commercial driver’s license in Colorado will need to meet new requirements.

Aspiring truckers will have to complete a federally mandated training program before obtaining a CDL.

The change does not apply to those who already have valid CDL’s.

“Everyone’s on a level playing field when it comes to this regulation,” said Howard Ogg. “It’s to make sure that everybody has adequate training to be out on the roads with the motoring public.”



Ogg is the state’s CDL supervisor and says the change puts Colorado in line with other states across the country.

CDL training has been a hot topic in Colorado ever since a 2019 crash left four people dead.

“We realize we have a responsibility out there,” said Greg Fulton. “We have an 80,000-pound vehicle, and the most important part for safety of that vehicle is that driver, so we need to ensure that driver is adequately trained.”



Fulton is the president of the Colorado Motor Carriers Association and says he supports the change.

“It brings a uniformity and consistency to training, and a higher level of professionalism,” says Fulton.

There are concerns nationally that it could drive talent away from the industry, which previously allowed drivers to obtain a permit and pass the CDL test without the formal, required training.

Fulton says many companies already require this type of training and says he doesn’t expect a dramatic decrease in aspiring drivers.

“I don’t think it will,” he said. “Pay has gotten much better, companies are structuring their programs to get drivers back to be with families.”