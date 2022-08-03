NEW CASTLE, Colo. (KDVR) — The New Castle Police Department has officially dismissed its chief following his arrest last week.

Tony Pagni was arrested on July 29 and is facing charges of felony menacing, prohibited use of weapons, and harassment. The details of the arrest have not been released.

Town Administrator David Reynolds has named Sgt. Chuck Burrows as interim chief of the New Castle Police Department until a new chief is named.

Pagni was placed on administrative leave after he was taken into custody in Garfield County.