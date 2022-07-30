NEW CASTLE, Colo. (KDVR) – The police chief of the New Castle Police Department was arrested on Friday night and now faces charges of felony menacing.

According to the town administrator for New Castle, David Reynolds, New Castle Police Chief Tony Pagni has been placed on administrative leave after he was taken into custody in Garfield County.

The details of what led up to this arrest have not been released, but the charges have been posted on the Garfield County Sheriff’s list of those in custody.

Pagni now faces three charges, including:

Felony: Menacing

Misdemeanor: Prohibited use of weapons

Misdemeanor: Harassment (strikes, shoves, kicks)

Pagni is set to remain on leave until the investigation has concluded and the department has not yet announced who will be filling his role in the meantime.

FOX31 will update you as more information from this investigation is released.