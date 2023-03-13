Smoking a cigarette with smoke around and a blurred background

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has launched a new campaign called Clear the Air in hopes to educate Coloradans about the dangers of secondhand smoke and vapor.

The ads are already airing on television directing people to cleartheaircolorado.org for more information and to take an exposure quiz.

“Secondhand smoke exposure is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States,” said Chelsea Andrews, the tobacco communications specialist for CDPHE.

Andrews says there are some common places that people can be exposed.

“Places like restaurant or bar patios, outdoor worksites, outdoor public places we all share, and even as close as your own car or your own home,” she said.

People are encouraged to take action. For example, don’t allow smoking inside your home or car.

“That reduces the exposure a lot,” said Dr. Steve Cobb. “Heart disease, vascular disease, lung cancer, it certainly exacerbates anybody with chronic respiratory disease,” he said.

Cobb said secondhand smoke presents many of the same dangers that smoking does.