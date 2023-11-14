DENVER (KDVR) — The city council approved several businesses to start operating new locations at Denver International Airport.

Most of the restaurants and shops approved already have locations in other parts of the airport and will be adding more:

Chick-fil-A in the C concourse

Crú Food and Wine Bar in the B concourse

Dunkin’ Donuts in the C concourse

Einstein Bros. Bagels in the B concourse

High Land Mercantile in the A and B concourses

InMotion in the B concourse

Jamba Juice in the C concourse

Out West in the C concourse

Pour La France in the A concourse

Starbucks in the B concourse

Woody Bakery in the C concourse

Starbucks already has three locations in the airport, making the new addition the company’s fourth. Jamba Juice and Einstein Bros. Bagels also both have two locations each.

There will be two new businesses without other locations opening at DIA:

Bodega DEN in the A and C concourses

Johnson & Murphy shoe store in the B concourse

Concourses B and C both were approved for six new locations or businesses, with the A concourse approved for three.

Denver City Council also approved new Executive Shine locations in all three concourses.