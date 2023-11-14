DENVER (KDVR) — The city council approved several businesses to start operating new locations at Denver International Airport.
Most of the restaurants and shops approved already have locations in other parts of the airport and will be adding more:
- Chick-fil-A in the C concourse
- Crú Food and Wine Bar in the B concourse
- Dunkin’ Donuts in the C concourse
- Einstein Bros. Bagels in the B concourse
- High Land Mercantile in the A and B concourses
- InMotion in the B concourse
- Jamba Juice in the C concourse
- Out West in the C concourse
- Pour La France in the A concourse
- Starbucks in the B concourse
- Woody Bakery in the C concourse
Starbucks already has three locations in the airport, making the new addition the company’s fourth. Jamba Juice and Einstein Bros. Bagels also both have two locations each.
There will be two new businesses without other locations opening at DIA:
- Bodega DEN in the A and C concourses
- Johnson & Murphy shoe store in the B concourse
Concourses B and C both were approved for six new locations or businesses, with the A concourse approved for three.
Denver City Council also approved new Executive Shine locations in all three concourses.