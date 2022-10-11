AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora City Council members passed a bill that would make it harder for thieves to sell stolen catalytic converters.

Essentially, this new bill that was passed on Monday makes any catalytic converter worth $30 or more, considered secondhand property. Due to this label, sellers of these items must be licensed as secondhand dealers and report all sales online.

The City of Aurora gave its first approval of this bill back in September.

This change comes as the city said Colorado is experiencing a 1,556% increase in catalytic converter thefts from 2019. In 2021 alone, 2,485 Coloradoans were victims of this theft.